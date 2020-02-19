In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 February 2020 2:27 pm / 0 comments

BMW, after introducing three new plug-in hybrid variants of the 3 Series, has introduced two new M Performance models – the M340d xDrive Sedan and M340d xDrive Touring. This is the first time the 3 Series gets a diesel M Performance model, and both cars will be available in Europe in April 2020.

Underneath the bonnet is a 3.0 litre straight-six diesel engine with BMW’s twin-scroll turbo, producing 340 hp at 4,400 rpm and a healthy 700 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The engine features an aluminium crankcase and cylinder head, while the cylinder bores are coated with steel coating to reduce friction.

For immediate throttle response, the turbo comes with variable turbine geometry, and the common-rail direct injection system (allowing up to 10 injections per stroke) with piezo injectors operate at up to 2,700 bar. Other upgrades include a newly optimised air intake that also improves engine acoustics.

An eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is standard, sending drive to all four wheels via the automaker’s xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system. It’s quick too – the sedan sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, while the heavier Touring gets there in 4.8 seconds. There’s a built-in Launch Control function to help with off-the-line consistency, but there’s no mention of top speed, though.

Included as standard is a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system, which further reduces fuel consumption and emissions. An integrated starter-generator helps create an electric boost effect that provides an additional 11 hp on tap, and it also recoups energy via braking and stores it in a 48-volt battery. Coasting function is automatically engaged in Eco Pro or Comfort mode.

An SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection is fitted as well, making both cars Euro 6d-compliant. Fuel consumption for the sedan is 5.7 – 5.3 litres per 100 km, while the Touring manages 5.8 – 5.4 litres per 100 km. The combined CO2 emissions is 149 – 139 g/km and 153 – 143 g/km respectively.

The M Sport suspension is standard for the M340d, while the M Sport package reduces ride height by 10 mm. There’s also M-specific elastokinematics and lift-related dampers, the latter offering extra hydraulic damping on rebound at the front axle with a compression-limiting system at the rear. BMW says this results in a more progressive suspension setting, reducing vibration during dynamic cornering or on bumpy road surfaces. Optionally available is the Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

Other standard items are the M Sport differential, featuring fully variable locking function to offer heightened agility under hard driving, M Sport exhaust system, and M Sport brakes with blue M calipers. The last pack comprises a four-pot fixed caliper setup up front and a pair of ingle-piston floating calipers at the back, while disc sizes measure at 348 mm and 345 mm respectively.

Finally, the M340d is kitted with the signature BMW M exterior and interior styling treatment. Both cars ride on 18-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed-sized high-performance tyres (225/45 for the front, 255/40 for the rears), though this can be upgraded to 19-inch hoops.

The sedan gets an M rear spoiler, on top of other M items like the mesh-design BMW kidney grille, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes, Cerium Grey metallic finish for the exterior mirror caps, the air intake trim in the front bumper, and M340d badging.

Inside, the front sports seats are upholstered in an M-specific combination of Sensatec and Alcantara with blue contrast quilting, while the headlining gets the sportier anthracite finish. For the driver, there’s a multifunction M leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, M foot pedals, M-specific floor mats and interior trims.

As well as bespoke powertrain / chassis technology and M-specific design features, the standard equipment roster for the BMW M340d xDrive Sedan and BMW M340d xDrive Touring also includes three-zone automatic climate control (with separate operation of the temperature and ventilation settings both for the driver and front passenger side and the rear compartment), ambient lighting, extended storage and an automatically dimming rear-view mirror.

Also featured as standard are three-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, 8.8-inch Control Display Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors, as well as BMW Connected Package Plus including Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Concierge Services and Apple CarPlay. Like what you see here, folks?