In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 February 2020 10:35 am / 0 comments

BMW is going all in with its electrification plans, and one of its most popular plug-in hybrid models, the 330e, is set to be joined by three additional variants. Currently, the G20 330e Sedan is the sole variant on sale, but it will be joined by the new 330e Touring for the first time. Both variants can be had as regular rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.

All 330e models are powered by the same B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology, which on its own produces 184 hp. An electric motor with an output of 113 hp (83 kW) is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, making for a total output of 252 hp and 420 Nm.

The same XtraBoost feature is also present, and is accessible via the Sport driving mode, under kickdown and in the gearbox’s sport and manual modes. This temporarily bumps output to 292 hp (+40 hp). The transmission also features a specific shift programme with brake downshifts, and the cars get model-specific drive sound tuning.

Now, the 330e Sedan does the century sprint in 6.0 seconds, while the 330e Touring does it in 6.1 seconds. The 330e xDrive Sedan, however, is quicker with a time of 5.8 seconds, while the 330e Touring xDrive gets there in 6.2 seconds. Top speed is between 230 km/h for the 330e Sedan to 214 km/h for the heaviest 330e Touring xDrive model.

As PHEVs, all four variants share the same 12 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack, as well as a 40 litre fuel tank. The battery offers zero emissions driving range of up to 65 km, and each car is able to cruise on full electric mode at speeds of up to 140 km/h, but only when Electric drive mode is selected. In regular Hybrid mode, the top e-speed is 110 km/h.

For charging, BMW says it requires 5.7 hours to fully charge the battery pack when plugged into a domestic household socket, but charging via the BMW i Wallbox will cut charge time to 3.4 hours. Boot space is slightly affected by the battery pack – the 330e Sedan’s boot space is down from 480 litres to 375 litres, whereas the 330e Touring’s maximum volume of 1,510 litres is reduced to 1,420 litres.

In terms of equipment, all 3 Series PHEVs get active pedestrian protection as standard, which generates a sound when driving in electric mode at speeds of up to 30 km/h. There’s also a three-zone climate control with preconditioning function (done via BWM Connected), BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive with BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay, and Service Connected Music.

The automaker will also roll out a new hybrid-specific BMW Connected, providing drivers with a list of recommended nearby public charging stations. Of course, the navigation system also provides the driver with a list of recommended nearby hotels, restaurants, cafés, tourist attractions and cultural institutions. In the future, it will also be possible to reserve a charging station for a limited period of time, providing the respective charging infrastructure operator supports this function.

A new BMW eDrive Zones function will be standard in all BMW plug-in hybrid models from summer 2020. This helps automatically detect urban environmental zones using geo-fencing technology. Once a BMW PHEV enters this zone, the car automatically switches to purely electric mode, allowing owners the same rights as those who drive an electric car.

GALLERY: G20 BMW 330e Sedan (RWD)

