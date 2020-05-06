In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 6 May 2020 10:48 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Group has taken over development responsibilities for its entry-level electric vehicle architecture project, currently known as MEB Entry. Development for this was initially the purview of Seat, Autocar reports, and these changes are part of the German manufacturer group’s revision of its global operations.

The reshuffle is expected to include development work for the Volkswagen e-Up, Seat Mii Electric and the Skoda Citigo-e iV, and therefore allow the manufacturer to draw upon engineering solutions and economies of scale from the larger MEB platform that MEB Entry is based on. The MEB architecture underpins models such as the Volkswagen ID.3.

The decision to withdraw Seat from development of the group’s entry-level electric vehicle platform was made “in the framework of a Volkswagen Group revision of its global strategy regarding brands, production systems and markets,” according to a statement by the Spanish brand.

Volkswagen ID Entry teaser

The MEB Entry project was initially to be developed in a joint effort between Seat and the Volkswagen Group’s most recent Chinese partner, JAC Automobile Group, however the realignment of the German group’s operations in China and the departure of Seat CEO Luca de Meo have led to changes to plans for the Spanish brand’s EV thrust.

JAC was originally chosen as a joint venture partner for Seat, with plans for entry into the China market in 2021, Autocar reported. This has since been postponed as the Jetta brand had been introduced to China, therefore it remains to be seen whether or not Volkswagen will continue its joint efforts with JAC for the development of entry-level electric vehicles.

A Volkswagen Group spokesperson was quoted by Automotive News as saying that the group’s decision to take over MEB Entry responsibilities from Seat “is connected to the decision by Seat not to go to China, because it would have not made sense then for them to continue to cooperate with JAC,” Autocar wrote.

The entry-level EV meant to be positioned under the ID.3 was teased in a Christmas card last December, and has been said to be known internally at the German automaker as ID Entry. Battery range for the ID Entry at the time was expected to be between 210 km and 240 km, and at 3,800 mm long, was tipped to be sized between the e-Up and the Polo.