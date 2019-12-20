In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 20 December 2019 6:02 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has teased an entry-level electric vehicle in a Christmas card that has been circulated, Autocar reports. Known internally at Volkswagen as the ID Entry, this electric vehicle will be positioned below the ID.3 that was unveiled in September.

The entry-level electric vehicle is planned for unveiling in concept guise in the second half of next year, and then set to go on sale in 2022 starting from less then the ID.3’s base price of under €30,000 (RM138,308) at its unveiling. The ID Entry will be the first to be built upon a version of the firm’s modular electric vehicle architecture, named MEB Entry which will underpin future, similarly positioned pure-electric models from Skoda, Seat and the China-only Jetta brand.

Little is known about the base MEB Entry platform for the time being, although battery range for the ID Entry is expected to be in the region of 210 km to 240 km, said Volkswagen chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter. “It’s a small car that people will use for shorter distances. The average commute is under 25 km, so you don’t need a big range. We expect it will be bought as the second or third car,” Brandstätter said.

At an approximate length of 3,800 mm, the ID Entry is expected to be sized in between the Volkswagen e-Up and the Polo, Autocar notes. Packaging advantages gained from the electric drive platform are said to offer interior space that is comparable to that found in the recently-launched, eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, the report added.

By comparison, the larger ID.3 measures 4,261 mm long with a 2,765 mm wheelbase, 1,809 mm wide and 1,552 mm tall, while battery packs ranging between 45 kWh and 77 kWh offer driving range between 330 km and 550 km on the WLTP test cycle. The ID.3 1st launch edition uses the middling 58 kWh battery pack, and all versions are driven by a rear axle-mounted motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.3 in Germany