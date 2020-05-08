In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 May 2020 10:47 am / 0 comments

Alfa Romeo has launched the updated Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio in Europe, featuring better levels of equipment and safety. To start, both cars get a new pair of dark tinted LED tail lights, gloss black trims on the badges, and 21-inch wheels for the Stelvio – a first for the Quadrifoglio variant.

For a racier look, there are carbon-fibre options by Mopar which adorn the “V” insert on the front grille, side mirror caps, and rear spoiler. Existing details such as the quad exhaust exits and yellow brake calipers are carried over, but new colours – 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra, and Montreal Green – have joined the existing palette.

Inside, there’s a new leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear stick, optional red or green seat belts, perforated leather and Alcantara sports seats, and a revised centre console with a larger storage space. Carbon shell Sparco seats are optional, though.

On the tech side of things, there’s a new integrated 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, offering connected services and a new design interface. It’s only available exclusively on Quadrifoglio models, with the new Performance page displaying key data like torque delivery, turbo pressure, power used, and even digital chronometers for drivers to monitor the car’s performance in real time.

Performance-wise, both cars are still powered by the same Ferrari-inspired 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine, tuned to produce 510 hp and 600 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. A fast-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission (shifts in 150 milliseconds in Race mode) sends drive to all four wheels, and the automaker’s Q4 AWD system also features Alfa Active Torque Vectoring system.

Other Quadrifoglio-only bits include Alfa Active Suspension, Alfa DNA Pro drive selector, Alfa Active Aero splitter (Giulia only), and Alfa Chassis Domain Control unit. Customers wishing for a more unique sound signature can opt for the new dual mode Akrapovi? exhaust, complete with carbon-fibre tailpipes.

Finally, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio now get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard. It’s developed with Bosch to offer Level 2 autonomous driving, the highest that’s legally permitted for road use, for now at least.

The system bundles lane keep assist, active blind spot assist, active cruise control, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed control, traffic jam assist and highway assist, as well as driver attention assist. Existing features such as forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking are carried over.