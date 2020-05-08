In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 8 May 2020 2:41 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star is offering a more affordable entry point into the world of Mercedes-Benz ownership with Young Star Agility financing for Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicles. Similar to Agility Financing for new vehicles, it essentially allows buyers to lease their cars for a certain period, with a number of options at the end of their tenure.

The company is touting lower monthly instalments and guaranteed future residual values, with customers able to choose the car, the amount of downpayment, the terms of their agreement and their annual mileage. Once the tenure ends, owners will be presented with three options – pay the remaining residual value to take full ownership, extend the agreement and refinance the remaining value, or simply return the car. Of course, they can also upgrade to a newer Mercedes-Benz vehicle with a new agreement.

Every Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle gets a 215-point inspection covering the engine compartment, chassis, body structure and electrical system (the car is also extensively road tested); it also comes with verified mileage and a full service history from authorised service centres, with any repairs made using only genuine parts. Tyres and other consumables are also replaced if required.

To back it all up, all cars get a one-year extension to the remainder of the original four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, along with access to 24-hour roadside assistance. For greater convenience, the company is also adding MobilityPlus*, offering a replacement car if your car needs to be serviced (including warranty claims) for more than 48 hours.

Buyers can also purchase more affordable service and maintenance packages and add Mercedes-Benz Malaysia service and maintenance vouchers into the financing agreement to make taking care of their vehicle a worry-free affair.

From now until May 31, the company is sweetening the deal with free comprehensive motor insurance for the first year*, just in time for the Raya celebrations. Visit the official Mercedes-Benz Certified website for the full list of vehicles available, or check them out yourself and test drive at the Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned centres in Bandar Kinrara and Balakong.

*Terms and conditions apply