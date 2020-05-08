In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 8 May 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, so time once again for the regular weekly fuel price update. For the coming May 9-15 week, there is no change (yet again) in the price of all fuels, which is good news for those who are planning for interstate travel from May 7-10.

The ministry of finance has announced that the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol continues on as it was last week, at RM1.25 per litre. Similarly, there is no change in the price of RON 97, which remains at RM1.55 per litre.

As for Euro 2M diesel, that remains at RM1.40 per litre, and so this means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, continues on at RM1.50 per litre for the coming week.

The cheap price of fuels experienced currently is due to global crude oil prices continuing to remain low through oversupply and low demand, with Covid-19 having grounded aviation and limited the movement of surface travel and vehicular use in many places.

These prices will remain in effect until May 15, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 18th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 70th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.