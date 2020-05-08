In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 8 May 2020 12:44 pm / 0 comments

Yesterday, Volkswagen Malaysia posted a photo of the Tiguan Highline on Instagram, but what really made it stood out was the fact it had new wheels on. This set is the 19-inch Auckland alloys, which is larger than any wheels currently offered with the Tiguan in Malaysia.

To recap, the range-topping Tiguan only comes with 18-inch Kingston wheels, while the Comfortline rides on 17-inch “Montana” alloys. The Auckland set features a twin-five spoke design with a dual-tone finish, and requires a tyre profile of 235/50 R19.

If you’re wondering how it actually looks like, well, we’ve ran through a configurator to show you exactly how it would look like installed. We also checked with Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia to see if this will be offered in the future, but apparently this unit was just a tester, and there seems to be no plans for an official introduction. Would you like the option to upgrade, though?

In terms of powertrain, the Tiguan is powered solely by a 1.4 litre TSI four-cylinder engine, producing 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. It’s paired with a six-speed wet dual-clutch DSG transmission that sends drive to the front wheels, and it does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.9 seconds while returning an average consumption of 6.7 litres per 100 km.

As for pricing, the Tiguan Highline is priced at RM166,560, and it’s locally assembled at the company’s assembly plant in Pekan, Pahang. So, what do you think of the Auckland wheels?