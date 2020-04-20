In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2020 12:15 pm / 1 comment

Production of the Volkswagen Tiguan has just gone past the six million mark, firmly cementing itself as Volkswagen’s best-selling model in the world. It’s manufactured in four plants across four time zones, and is on sale in 80% of all countries on earth.

According to the company, a brand new Tiguan rolls off the production line every 35 seconds on average, and this is just in one of its factories last year. Throughout 2019 alone, a total of 910,926 units of the C-segment SUV were produced, a stark contrast to the 150,000 units it first achieved when the first-generation model debuted in 2007.

The outgoing, second-generation model was introduced in 2016, and will soon be superseded by a facelifted model. Some spy photos have given us a glimpse as to how the refreshed SUV will look, and to further enhance the Tiguan’s appeal, Volkswagen will launch the updated Tiguan Plug-in Hybrid (also known as the Tiguan GTE), as well as the much anticipated Tiguan R.

Now, Volkswagen says the Tiguan is by far the best-selling model in the entire Volkswagen Group, and it’s one of the three most popular SUVs in the world. That’s quite impressive, no matter how you spin it. How much better will the Tiguan facelift be? Well, time will tell, and it’ll be sooner than you think.