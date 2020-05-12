In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 12 May 2020 11:32 am / 3 comments

National carmaker Proton is offering a Petronas fuel card worth RM500 for customers who are e-hailing drivers. Buyers who purchase a new Persona, Iriz, Exora, Saga or X70 from authorised Proton sales outlets will be eligible for the fuel card offer once the submit a copy of a valid PSV e-hailing license as proof, and the new vehicle is to be registered under the applicant’s own name.

Alternatively, buyers may opt for a price rebate of the same value instead of the fuel card. On top of that, additional rebates are being offered on selected Proton models, ranging from RM300 to RM1,500. This promotion will run until December 31, 2020, and is also applicable to customers who are purchasing the vehicle for another driver to use for e-hailing, says Proton.

In this instance, the buyer will need to submit a letter of consent stating the purpose of the vehicle’s purchase, as well as the full name and IC number of the driver who will be using it for e-hailing purposes, and a copy of their PSV e-hailing license.

“We want to make it easier for the latter group to purchase a Proton to be used for e-hailing. Therefore, if the buyer is the wife and the driver is the husband, we just need valid documentation for verification to approve the purchase, said Proton Edar head of corporate sales Fazli Hisham Shukor.

This promotion is also aimed at incentivising car buyers for the use of their vehicles in the e-hailing industry as a means of supplementing their incomes, as well as to ease the decision-making process for those new to the industry and current drivers who are looking to replace their existing vehicles, said Proton.