In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 13 May 2020 6:08 pm / 2 comments

Besides announcing the imminent arrival of the Volkswagen Passat R-Line, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) also introduced the “New Volkswagen” brand design in Malaysia. The move is to usher in a new era for the Wolfsburg automaker, and the new CI, which originally debuted at the Frankfurt show last year, will be adopted globally.

For the Malaysian market, all 21 Volkswagen dealerships nationwide will begin adopting the new logo in the next few months – the change will also introduce small modifications to the facilities.

What’s more, the Volkswagen Malaysia website has been revamped, offering a simpler user navigation experience, as well as mobile and desktop compatibility. Users can also browse through comprehensive information on their preferred models, sales and aftersales promotion, test drive bookings, dealer network information, and more.

Now, at the fore of this global brand realignment is the new two-dimensional, flat logo, which Volkswagen says can be used very flexibly on digital platforms and different coloured backgrounds. This rebranding exercise was led by Volkswagen (a team of 19 internal teams and 17 external agencies) and completed in nine months, which it considers fast for a global campaign. Just for scale, the move involves 171 markets and over 10,000 dealerships.

The logo is also featured on brand new models such as the Mk8 Golf and ID.3 electric hatch, before gradually trickling its way into the rest of the model range. In Malaysia, the first Volkswagen car to get the new logo will be the Mk8 Golf, but the hatch will only be introduced here next year.

The new image also brings other improvements to the table. VPCM managing director Erik Winter said Volkswagen’s core principles of “people first, new attitude and digital first” approach will help shape the brand’s future direction, and will create a new Volkswagen experience for its customers around the world. The forward-thinking element is topped of by using a female voice for its sound logo – a first for the brand.