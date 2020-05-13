In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 13 May 2020 3:33 pm / 7 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be launching the sportier Passat R-Line in the coming months, which will be positioned above the sole Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance that was launched in January this year. The arrival of the new product was mooted by company managing director Erik Winter in an online press briefing earlier today.

No other details were revealed other than the launch plan itself, but the Passat R-Line is expected to get a sportier front and rear bumper, the latter possibly featuring faux integrated quad exhaust exits. R-Line badges are a given, but the model above seems to sit on larger 19-inch Verona wheels – one-inch larger than the Liverpool units seen on the 2.0 TSI Elegance.

Also expected to be carried over from the Passat Elegance is the 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI engine, which makes 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. That is 30 PS and 30 Nm less than the 2.0 Highline, for those who are wondering.

The flagship Arteon R-Line is also expected to be launched soon

In the interest of keeping prices competitive, the Passat R-Line will likely not be offered with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system. It will remain front-wheel drive, and the DQ381 wet-clutch seven-speed DSG gearbox is standard. No word on the availability of Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) or XDS electronic differential lock, though.

Equipment-wise, expect the same matrix IQ Light LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, full LED tail lights, and sequential turn signals for the front and back. The driver will get a three-spoke leather steering wheel with R-Line badge, the new updated digital instrument cluster, as well as a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with Wireless App Connect and leather upholstery.

Other amenities such as the three-zone automatic climate control, triple USB-C ports, and eight-speaker standard sound system are expected to be carried over from the Passat Elegance as well. As for the central analogue clock, well, let’s just see what becomes of it when the time arrives. Now, who’s excited for the Passat R-Line, and how much would you be willing to pay for it? Comment, below.

GALLERY: Euro-spec Volkswagen Passat R-Line