30 January 2020

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift is now officially on sale in Malaysia, with the 2.0 TSI Elegance being the sole variant offered this time around. At RM189k, it slots right between the older 1.8 TSI Trendline/Comfortline and 2.0 TSI Highline in terms of output and equipment, and it comes with a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years’ roadside assistance.

As the name suggests, power comes from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. For those wondering, that is about 30 PS and 30 Nm less than the older 2.0 TSI tune, but quite a bit more potent than the older 1.8 TSI – 10 PS and 70 Nm more, to be exact.

The gearbox has been upgraded and is now a new seven-speed DSG dual-clutch unit, making it the first front-wheel drive Volkswagen model to come with the gearbox in Malaysia, coming after the all-wheel drive Golf R. More specifically, it’s the DQ381 gearbox which has a wet clutch pack. Unfortunately, there is no Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) or XDS electronic differential lock.

Equipment-wise, there’s the matrix IQ Light LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, full LED tail lights, and sequential turn signals for the front and back. It sits on a brand new 18-inch Liverpool multi-spoke alloy wheels that are finished in grey.

Inside, you get a nicer three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, updated digital instrument cluster, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with Wireless App Connect, as well as leather seats, eight speakers, three USB-C ports, and three-zone automatic climate control. The analogue clock in the middle has been deleted, replaced by a backlit plastic panel with a Passat script instead.