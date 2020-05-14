In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 May 2020 10:41 am / 0 comments

Known more for its fast, lovely, high-performance racing motorcycles, Ducati is addressing the other side of the moving people around equation. With an earlier collaboration with V Moto of China, Ducati is now teaming up with Italian firm MT Distribution, launching a range of four electric scooters (e-scooters) and three folding e-bikes under its brand name.

Designed for urban mobility, the first two e-scooters will be launched at the end of June and early July, 2020. The e-scooters, named “Cross-E” and “Pro II”, fall under the Ducati Scrambler and Pro branding schemes, respectively, with a third ‘Ducati’ brand.

The Cross-E, as befits the Scrambler branding, comes with “fat” anti-puncture tubeless tyres in 110/50-6.5 sizing which Ducati says is capable of handling stretches of dirt or very uneven roads. Powered by a 500 W motor fed by a 375 Wh battery hidden inside the floorboard, the Cross-E has a range of about 30 to 35 km, at a speed of 15 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Pro II e-scooter, meant for the city streets, has a 350W continuous brushless motor and a 36-volt, 280 Wh battery that will gives 25 to 30 km of riding range. 10-inch puncture proof tyres and rear suspension provide a little comfort to the rider as well as a twin brake – electric front and rear disc – and a large 3.5-inch LCD display.

Other design touches in the Cross-E and Pro II include rear lights integrated in the seat post, concealed battery and automatic activation of the lights at dusk. Market availability of Ducati’s range of e-scooters is not as yet know, nor is pricing, but some models will be available at Ducati dealers and in the Ducati Shop Online.