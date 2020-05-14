In Bikes, Cars, International Bike News, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 May 2020 4:33 pm / 0 comments

Polestar, a brand under Volvo and Geely, has announced a collaborative partnership with electric motorcycle (e-bike) maker Cake. This partnership came about after both companies realised their business models shared common values.

Among the similarities between the two entities from Sweden is the Scandinavian design ethos. With a core business of designing and producing electric-powered vehicles, the two also share new ideas in branding, marketing and sales to the end user.

“Polestar feels connected to Cake, sharing both a belief in redefining performance and a passion for design. Our desire to create an electrified and emission-free future is a clear bridge between us,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar had previously collaborated with Cake, but only to the extent of Cake providing e-bikes at certain Polestar events. Now, the partnership is strengthened with Polestar displaying Cake e-bikes at Polestar display spaces throughout Europe.

“The motorcycle industry is undergoing a similar shift towards electrification as the car industry, and Cake is ahead of the curve. Cake urges people to explore with respect and are building high-tech bikes with a beautiful design, to do exactly that,” said Stefan Ytterborn, Cake’s CEO.