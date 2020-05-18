In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2020 11:43 am / 2 comments

We’re happy that things are slowly getting back to normal, after a complete halt to almost all activities during the earlier stages of the movement control order (MCO), which was of course brought in to stem the coronavirus tide.

New cars have to be launched, and one that was on the agenda is the locally assembled Volvo S60 T8. Now that it’s clear to do so, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is proceeding with the unveiling, and you are invited. Watch the live stream of the CKD S60’s launch, which starts at noon, here.

As is the standard practice for VCM, new models will initially arrive in CBU fully imported form, before local assembly starts in Shah Alam. Malaysia is of course the regional production hub for the Swedish brand. The CBU S60 T8 was launched here in October 2019, and we were told then that the 2020 CKD model would be similar in terms of price and specs. Let’s follow the launch for the confirmation.

The latest Volvo S60 with the T8 badge has the brand’s “Twin Engine” AWD plug-in hybrid powertrain under the hood, which consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine with 320 hp/400 Nm, a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator and an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the internal combustion engine drives the front wheels, an 87 hp/240 Nm electric motor at the rear provides AWD and a claimed total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. The S60 T8 does 0-100 km/h 4.4 seconds, a top speed of 250 km/h and claimed official fuel consumption of two litres per 100 km.

The PHEV battery is a 11.6 kWh lithium-ion unit located in the transmission tunnel, providing an electric range of up to 49 km. The car comes with an onboard 3.7 kW charger with a Type 2 connection – it’ll take about three hours for a full charge at an outlet that puts out 3.7 kW or more.

The CBU car also comes with Dynamic Chassis with passive damping, the R-Design styling package, 19-inch alloys, the Sensus Connect infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display and the full suite of safety and driver assistance systems that you’d expect from a Volvo. The CBU’s launch price was RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance. Full launch report heading your way soon.

GALLERY: CBU Volvo S60 T8 R-Design