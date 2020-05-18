In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 18 May 2020 12:29 pm / 0 comments

In what is probably the most predictable car unveiling ever, Porsche has pulled the wraps off the new 911 Targa. The 992 version pairs the latest developments of Zuffenhausen’s evergreen sports car with the power-retractable targa top design that debuted on the outgoing 991.

This means that the large metallic roll hoop and wraparound rear windscreen – design cues lifted from the original Targa, introduced in 1965 – remain as they are, and the entire rear section continues to cantilever to allow the roof to be stowed in as little as 19 seconds.

Otherwise the exterior design is as per the standard 992, incorporating larger air intakes, a much wider front track, flush door handles, full-width tail lights, a wider active rear spoiler, the “pause button” brake light and larger tailpipes integrated within the rear bumper.

Inside, you still get a fairly handsome horizontal dashboard with four digital gauges and centre-mounted analogue rev counter, a tall centre console with a shift-by-wire PDK gearlever and the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 10.9-inch centre touchscreen, crowdsourced navigation data and Connect Plus with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Targa also launches with the model year updates for the wider 911 range, including the addition of optional Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, as well as the enhanced Smartlift feature that remembers where you would activate the front axle lift on a given route and deploys it automatically.

As before, the Targa is only available in all-wheel drive Targa 4 and Targa 4S variants, both powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged flat-six engine. The base version makes 385 PS and 450 Nm of torque, while the 4S churns out 450 PS and 530 Nm – increases of 15 PS and 30 PS respectively compared to the 991.

Transmission options include an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and the new seven-speed manual, the latter only available with the 4S in concert with the Sport Chrono package. The all-wheel drive system has been further developed with a water-cooled front axle and a reinforced clutch, while the suspension features standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) Plus with an electronic locking rear differential.

Also lifted from the standard 992 models is the Wet mode, which uses sensors in the wheel arches to detect water and calibrates the traction and stability control to ensure optimum traction in inclement weather.