In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2020 3:59 pm / 0 comments

With the spread of Covid-19 affecting motorcycle makers and markets around the world, Harley-Davidson (H-D) has not been spared a troubled start to 2020. The announcement of CEO Adam Levatich’s resignation and a consecutive five quarters of falling domestic and international sales as well as US government opposition to H-D’s overseas manufacturing did not signal an auspicious start to the year.

However, Jochen Zeitz, a member of H-D’s board and formerly from sports brand Puma and appointed acting CEO after Levatich’s resignation, has announced that most of H-D’s “More Roads” sales rejuvenation programme will be shelved. Dubbing the new plan “Rewire”, Zeitz said H-D would be rolling back most of the previous corporate programme and refocusing “to move forward with the highest potential elements of More Roads, but our strategy must be reassessed,” reports Business Insider.

“As a result of my observations and assessment, I’ve concluded that we need to take significant actions and rewire the company now in terms of priorities, execution, operating model and strategy to drive sustained profit and long term growth,” said Zeitz.

“We’re calling it “The Rewire” and it is our playbook for the next few months, leading to a new five-year strategic plan which we’ll share when visibility to the future returns,” Zeitz added. Right after the statement, the H-D board announced Zeitz’s appointment as CEO would be changed from temporary to permanent.

H-D’s plans for the future in an effort to bolster flagging sales, especially in its US home market, include the release of a streetfighter model called The Bronx and and an adventure touring motorcycle dubbed the Pan American. Its electric motorcycle offering, the Livewire – you can read the paultan.org Livewire First Ride here – has seen a less than electrifying take up from the market.