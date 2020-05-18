In Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2020 11:52 am / 1 comment

The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has announced a 50% discount for selected summonses when paid between today and May 21, which can be paid for online through two websites listed – www.myeg.com.my and www.rilek.com.my.

“All summonses qualify for this discount, except summonses issued for accidents in 2019 and 2020, summonses on trial, summonses issued in Op Selamat in 2019 and 2020, non-compoundable summonses, summonses with court appearance status, lorry-related summonses and summonses with arrest warrants,” said JSPT director Datuk Azisman Alias.

In addition to the online payment portals, service counters will be set up in stages at all district police stations and contingents from today in order to facilitate summons payment as well as the submissions of documents for insurance claims relating to accident cases.

Counters will be opened at locations in Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak as well as the the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. Opening hours are from 9am to 2pm Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9am to 12pm on Fridays for these contingents.

Counter operating hours for Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu are 9am to 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. The JSPT director also urged members of the public to follow SOPs as laid out for the conditional movement control order (CMCO).