In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 May 2020 2:18 pm / 0 comments

The conditional MCO (CMCO) that is currently ongoing will be extended by a month to June 9, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced.

This means that current CMCO rules will continue to apply, which means we’re largely free to move around, but there will be no interstate travel and the country’s borders will remain tightly controlled. This also means that the upcoming Hari Raya, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai will be celebrated differently this year.

The CMCO was first announced on May 1. We’ve covered the CMCO vs MCO rule changes in detail – click on the links in this post for recaps.