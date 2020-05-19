In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 May 2020 10:38 am / 0 comments

Electric motorcycles (e-bike) are coming, no doubt about that, but whether this trend is going to take the world by storm or be just that, a trend that eventually sees a few hard core adopters and a die-hard fan base who won’t hear a bad thing said about their rides (like Honda CX500 owners) remains to be seen. What does seem to be missing from the equation is a simple, no fuss e-bike that comes between the tiny electric scooters for urban use like the Kumpan 54 and super fast sports e-bikes like the Harley-Davidson Livewire, a situation Swedish firm RGNT attempts to address with its first product, No.1.

Despite the somewhat less than imaginative name, the RGNT No.1 is intended to slot in between the cheap, small and slow end of the market, the commuter or urban daily use e-bike and the top end, high speed, high tech machines like Energica. Coming in a basic styling that resembles a scrambler motorcycle of the 1960s, the No.1.

No swoopy styling lines or plastic bodywork and unnecessary frills here, RGNT takes a conservative two-wheeler look that is immediately recognisable and powers it with a hub-mounted 11 kW electric motor. RGNT – known as Regent Motorcycles till a name change last year – says the No.1 carries a 7.7 kWh battery pack which gives the rider a claimed 150 km of range.

With a top speed of 120 km/h and a dry weight of 130 kg, the No.1 would be suited for light highway riding and as a daily commuter for a rider living outside the city. Charging the battery pack uses domestic current, taking 4.5 hours to get to a full charge with a fast charger currently under development and expected to be ready in 2021.

Braking on the No.1 is done with hydraulic callipers on single discs, front and rear, with braking control using a combined braking system (CBS) with the right and left handlebar levers. Priced at 10,500 euro (RM49,829), a 150 euro (RM711) online deposit is being taken for the 2020 RGNT No.1, with delivery expected to take place six months after the order is accepted.