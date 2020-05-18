In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2020 11:34 am / 0 comments

Electric scooter (e-scooter) maker from Germany, Kumpan Electric, has released a range of retro styled e-scooters it calls the Kumpan 54. Coming in a range of four, the Kumpan e-scooters are named Iconic, Impulse and Ignite as well as the base model Inspire.

Strongly resembling an Italian scooter from the 50s in design, the Kumpan 54 e-scooters are designed for trips in the urban environment with range on a single battery charge for the Inspire taking it to 62 km. Range can easily be extended with the addition of removeable 51 Volt, 29 Ah battery packs which Kumpan calls “Kraftpaket 2.0” – there is space for three in total – which lets the rider travel up to 186 km.

For the Inspire and Iconic, both are classified as category L1 vehicles in Europe and thus do not require a motorcycle license to ride, a car driver’s license will do. This means speed for the Inspire and Iconic is limited to 45 km/h, logical given the intended duty of the e-scooters as urban mobility machines.

Things get a little better with the Impulse and Ignite – both a require a riding licence in Europe – which are limited to a top speed of 70 km/h and 100 km/h, respectively. The Kumpan e-scooters are driven by a hub-mounted 3 kW motor that comes with regenerative braking and charging time for a Kumpan battery pack takes four hours on household current.

Weighing in empty at 82 kg – adding three battery packs brings weight up to 112 kg – the Kumpan 54 has a seat height of 800 mm. The Kumpan 54 rolls on 12-inch wheels and suspension is with telescopic forks and preload adjustable shock absorbers at the back with hydraulic disc brakes front and rear.

Drawing from Kumpan’s experience from its previous e-scooter, the 1954i which was previously on sale at 6,999 euro (RM32,996), the 54 series e-scooters from with a 7-inch TFT-LCD display with touchscreen in the cockpit. The screen displays battery charge for each individual battery pack installed as well as speed, range and other necessary information.

Riding conveniences abound on the Kumpan 54, including remote seat and trunk opening along with keyless start using the Kumpan Key app on the rider’s smartphone. There are three riding modes available – Comfort, Eco and Rain.

Pricing for the 2020 Kumpan 54 Inspire is 3,999 euro (RMRM18,835) while the Kumpan 54 Iconic retails at 4,999 euro (RM23,545) and both are available immediately in Europe. Menawhile, the Kumpan 54 Ignite is undergoing final certification testing and will go on sale in the third quarter of 2020.