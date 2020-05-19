In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 May 2020 4:52 pm / 0 comments

After an earlier leak by a dealer, published here, distributors MForce Bike Holdings has officially launched the 2020 SYM Maxsym 500 in Malaysia, priced at RM35,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and deliveries to authorised SYM Malaysia dealers will begin the first week of July.

Displacing 465 cc, the liquid-cooled DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin mill in the Maxsym 500 is SYM’s first two-cylinder engine. Power output is claimed to be 40 hp at 6,750 rpm and 42.5 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

The CVT gearbox is mated to chain final drive, unlike the norm for scooters where a belt is used to get the engine power to the rear wheel. Rolling on 15-inch wheels shod in 120/70 rubber in front and 160/60 at the back, the Maxsym 500 gets two-channel ABS for the twin 275 mm diameter hydraulic brake discs in front and single 275 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Fuel is carried in a 12.5-litre tank and seat height is 795 mm, making the Maxsym 500 suitable for a large range of riders. Suspension is done with upside-down forks in front and monoshock on the single-sided swingarm suspension.

Inside the cockpit, a 4.5-inch TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information the rider needs, with scrolling through the various display screens done with a button on the left handlebar pod. LED lighting is used at both ends for the Maxsym 500, and the the headlight is a quad unit with separate LEDs for high- and low-beam.