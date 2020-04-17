In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 April 2020 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Despite the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia putting a damper on things, it has not stopped distributors MForce Bike Holdings from releasing the 2020 SYM Maxsym TL500 scooter, priced at RM35,888. This was revealed to the public from a Facebook posting by one of MForce Bike Holdings dealers, with orders being taken now.

Using a two-cylinder power plant – a first for SYM in its scooter range – the TL500’s engine displaces 465 cc and produces 40 hp at 6,750 rpm and 42.5 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Liquid-cooled and fed by EFI, the TL500 uses a CVT gearbox, as is usual in scooters.

What sets the TL500 apart is the use of chain final drive, where scooters usually use a belt drive. While belt drive does have its advantages in terms of noise reduction and minimal maintenance, chain drive means drivetrain power loss is lower and the rear wheel gets more ponies from the mill.

LED lighting is used throughout the TL500 while the instrument panel is a full-colour TFT-LCD screen measuring 4.5-inches. Rolling on 15-inch wheels, shod in 120/70 rubber in front and 160/60 at the back, the TL500 comes standard with ABS on 275 mm diameter hydraulic brake discs.

SYM claims the TL500 has exceptional handling in its class due to a 50:50 weight distribution, using 41 mm diameter upside-forks and a monoshock located on the left side. Weight for the TL500 is claimed to be 223 kg and fuel is carried in 12.5-litre tank, along with an adjustable windshield as standard equipment.