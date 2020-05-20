In BMW, Local News, Safety / By Jonathan Lee / 20 May 2020 5:38 pm / 0 comments

We are big advocates of child safety seats, and this news is music to our ears – BMW Malaysia has announced it is entering the second phase of its child seat subsidy programme, in partnership with child seat maker Safe ‘n Sound and children’s rights organisation Childline Foundation. Targeted at parents in the B40 income group, the project will see child seats being offered at a discounted price exclusively on Shopee.

The latest collaboration is an expansion of the first subsidy programme, introduced in December as part of the BMW Safety 360º programme, in which the three companies offered 150 infant carriers at a subsidised price of RM100 each. The initiative garnered over 20,000 registrations from B40 parents.

Now, the trio hopes to outfit the remaining registrants with a range of safety seats for children ranging from newborns to those weighing up to 36 kg. These registrants will be able to purchase the seats at a specially discounted price of RM149 for the snskidz Ace infant carrier (newborns to 13 kg, original retail price RM199), RM219 for the snskidz Sport (newborns to four years old, RM269 RRP) and RM299 for the snskidz Proto (two years old to 36 kg, RM349 RRP).

A RM50 subsidy will be added on top of that, dropping the final purchase prices to RM99, RM169 and RM249 respectively. The recepients will also get a unique Shopee voucher worth RM113, which can be redeemed via a dedicated microsite.

The website also enables the public to donate to the cause to accelerate the delivery of child seats, with no minimum contribution required. All proceeds will be directed to Childline Foundation to subsidise as many seats for the remaining registrants as possible.

The programme is additionally supported by baby and children goods brands KU.KU Duckbill and Otomo, educational toy and game distributor Mideer, food storage sealing solutions provider Ankou and car performance parts and accessories provider Kakimotor.