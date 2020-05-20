In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 May 2020 10:32 am / 0 comments

With the facelifted G30 BMW 5 Series (Life Cycle Impulse, or LCI in BMW speak) having already been leaked ahead of its world premiere next week, attention now turns to its sibling, the G32 6 Series Gran Turismo. Munich’s South Korean arm has released a teaser of the refreshed sedan-SUV mashup, which also confirms that the car will make its debut alongside the 5er in the country on May 27.

At first glance, the camouflaged prototype shown in this image could be mistaken for the 5 Series, as it wears similar L-shaped daytime running lights. Look a little closer, however, and you’ll realise that the enlarged double kidney grille is trapezoidal in shape, whereas the one on the four-door is more conventional. This tallies with what was seen on more recent spyshots.

Those spyshots also suggest that the facelift won’t be quite as thorough as the 5 Series’, the GT retaining the headlight’s L shape instead of being notched along the bottom edge. The front bumper has also been reshaped with a V-shaped air intake and two smaller inlets, plus the vertical Air Breather ducts in the corners – an arrangement that is similar to that of the facelifted 7 Series.

Beyond that, the 6 Series Gran Turismo should get the same tweaks as the 5 Series, including the latest version 7.0 of the iDrive infotainment system and the latest four- and six-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, plus the mild hybrid system that was already introduced on the sedan last year.