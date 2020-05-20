In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 20 May 2020 5:47 pm / 0 comments

The TNGA-B Toyota Yaris for the European market has recently been joined by a crossover sibling, the Yaris Cross, and now the Yaris facelift for the South American market has been sighted in a patent filing at the National Institute of Industrial Property in Argentina, by Parabrisas.

Here, the facelifted Yaris is shown with a new fascia and headlamps, the latter to better resemble those on newer models like the European Yaris and the Corolla, where the front bumper gets redesigned side scoops that house the fog lamps in largely the same position. Beyond this, the bodywork appears to be unchanged from the current model, carrying over designs of that car’s bonnet, doors and mirrors.

At the back, the Yaris rear end continues to be immediately recognisable, where its tailgate, rear windscreen and tail lamp clusters appear to also be carried over from the current model. A slight redesign can be seen at the lower corners of the rear bumper.

Closer to home in our region, the 2020 Yaris Ativ and Yaris Cross hatchback-crossover was shown at the Thailand Motor Expo late last year, both bodystyles powered by the 3NR-FKE 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which features Dual VVT-iE (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent system Electric Motor) instead of Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent) on the 3NR-FE it replaced, bringing a slight gain in outputs to 92 PS at 6,000 rpm and 109 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

An industrial property filing for the European Yaris was also sighted for Argentina, though Parabrisas says that the time elapsed between Toyota’s application in November 2019 for this model and the eventual approval of concession at the end of April suggests that the company is in no hurry to introduce the European Yaris to Argentina. This could therefore be slated for a later introduction, by 2021 at the soonest, it said.

It isn’t a case of pairing the South American Yaris with the high-performance GR Yaris, as the filing shows a five-door model which represents the mainstream model, whereas the GR Yaris uses the three-door bodyshell in order to have a batter base for Toyota’s World Rally Championship entry. In any case, the filing shows that the TNGA version is also slated to enter Argentina, albeit at a later date.

2020 Toyota Yaris Ativ High GT Edition

2020 Toyota Yaris High Cross