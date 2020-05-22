In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 22 May 2020 6:46 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, and as such, time for the regular weekly fuel price update. Not so pleasant news for motorists as fuel prices – which climbed last week following a month where it remained unchanged – have gone up again across the board for the coming May 23-29 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.38 per litre, up by seven sen from the RM1.31 last week. Likewise, there’s a seven sen increase for RON 97, which will now go for RM1.68 per litre in the coming week (RM1.61 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, that sees a six sen increase to RM1.51 per litre (RM1.45 last week), so this means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will now be priced at RM1.61 per litre for the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until May 29, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 20th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 72nd edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.