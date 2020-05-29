In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 29 May 2020 2:30 pm / 4 comments

Click to enlarge

Hyundai has released teaser images of the new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. They show an even bolder front end than the current fourth-generation TM, which sports three tiers of lighting.

Like today’s car, the super slim top tier houses LED daytime running lights, but the light signatures are now T-shaped, and are visually connected to the lower tier. There, the stem of the T bisects what looks like twin projector main lamps, which are now visually part of the grille. The effect is a full width grille.

Speaking of the grille, Hyundai released images of two grille patterns – one’s a chain link style that’s rather similar to today’s grille, while the other appears like cascading scales. It’s a very bold and aggressive look.

Click to enlarge

But what’s more interesting is under the skin. There’s a new “Integrated Architecture” with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options for the first time in the Santa Fe. This may be perceived as just a “midlife facelift” (today’s car first surfaced in February 2018), but there’s a new platform under there.

The Korean carmaker says that the new Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai model in Europe and first Hyundai SUV globally based on the all-new third-generation vehicle platform. It allows for significant improvements in performance, handling and safety, as well as facilitating electrified powertrains, it’s claimed. The underpinnings in question here should be similar to that in the fourth-generation 2021 Kia Sorento that was revealed in March.

Besides a “dignified and charismatic exterior design”, the upcoming Santa Fe’s interior design updates will “provide premium sensibility and comfort”. Set to reach European showrooms from September, more information will be revealed in the coming weeks. The new Kia Sorento is a very handsome SUV, and the Santa Fe should fare well in looks department as well. Stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe in Malaysia

