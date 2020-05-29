In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2020 11:35 am / 0 comments

Deals between carmakers and entertainment companies are not uncommon, as the exposure provided to the former can prove to be rather invaluable. For example, when Iron Man first appeared on the silver screen in 2008, the Audi R8 became affectionally known as “Iron Man’s car,” and sales in the United States saw growth.

Hyundai is looking to replicate this success and has recently signed a multi-picture promotional deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which will see the Korean carmaker’s new models and technologies be featured in upcoming productions.

These include five upcoming Sony Pictures films: the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (November 2021), the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (October 2022), Uncharted (July 2021), and other tentpoles to be announced. Of course, this isn’t the first time Hyundai has dabbled in the superhero world, as there was the Kona Iron Man Edition that was introduced in July 2018.

The partnership is said to be advantageous for both parties, which includes leveraging Sony’s intellectual property for marketing content and entertainment purposes. There will also be collaborations on infrastructure and concepts for Sony Pictures movies, as well as co-creating virtual reality and gaming experiences.

“This strategic partnership with Sony Pictures will allow customers to understand and experience our human-centered future mobility vision through innovative vehicles and technologies, illuminating a way forward for transforming how we move, interact, and design our lives for optimal benefits. We will offer various ways to inspire our customers and movie fans around the globe,” said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor.

“This deal embodies the true definition of the word partnership. The deal has many layers, including substantial marketing support, but its real potential and impact come from groundbreaking content that we will develop together,” commented Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management, and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.