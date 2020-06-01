In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2020 5:16 pm / 1 comment

Proton has announced the appointment of Roslan Abdullah as the company’s new vice president of sales and marketing, effective June 1, 2020. Aside from his new role as VP, Roslan will also be the chief executive officer (CEO) of Proton Edar, which is the national carmaker’s wholly owned subsidiary responsible for the distribution of Proton cars and aftersales service.

Roslan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Proton, having spent close to three decades in the automotive industry, including finance, operations and sales roles. Prior to his move, Roslan, who is a finance and accounting degree holder from the University of Brighton, oversaw operations at DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies.

He has also held the position of president and chief operation officer (COO) of Honda Malaysia as well as chief financial officer (CFO) of Modenas.

“We are happy to welcome Roslan Abdullah to the Proton family and we look forward to his positive contributions to Proton’s performance during this challenging period,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.