In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2020 12:16 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia will be launching the new W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 4Matic+ and C118 CLA 45 4Matic+ today, and you can catch the livestream of the event via the Facebook video posted above.

As a recap, both were revealed together in July last year, and feature identical powertrain and drivetrain configurations. They are powered by a new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous W176-based A 45.

In its base form, the twin-scroll unit offers 387 PS (382 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 480 Nm from 4,750 rpm, which is a slight hike over that found on the M133. On the S variants that we will be getting for both cars, output has been bumped to 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm, achieved through a higher charge pressure of 2.1 bar from the base 1.9 bar and a second radiator.

Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, working with an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control, the A 45 S will do the 0-100 km/h run in 3.9 seconds, with the CLA 45 S managing the same in 4.0 seconds.