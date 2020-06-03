In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 3 June 2020 4:40 pm / 2 comments

Earlier this year, Lexus Malaysia launched the UX, which is the brand’s first ever compact crossover. Three variants are available in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM243,888 for the UX 200 Urban. One rung up is the UX 200 Luxury that’s priced at RM283,888, and the range-topping UX 200 F Sport costs RM299,888. All prices include a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Now, photographed here is the entry-level UX 200 Urban finished in Madder Red (one of nine available colour options). Standard features include slim LED headlights with intricately designed triple LED projectors, arrow-shaped LED DRLs, trademark Lexus spindle grille, 17-inch dark grey wheels with aerodynamic ventilation, and continuous LED tail lights. Keyless entry with push-start button are standard, of course.

For the cabin, all UX models get a wraparound dashboard design that is angled slightly towards the driver, and the dashboard itself features unique contours that break the typical monotonous feel found in many cars. In terms of equipment, the Urban gets two seven-inch displays (for instruments and infotainment), dual-zone climate control with rear vents, eight-way power-adjustable heated front seats, Nuluxe faux leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six speakers and a reverse camera.

The UX is the first Lexus model to be built on the Global Architecture – Compact (GA-C) platform, which is essentially the premium version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The automaker says this delivers exemplary comfort and agility, along with a “distinctive driving personality.”

All three UX models sold here are powered by the same M20A-FKS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine. Equipped with D-4S direct injection, it produces 169 hp at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm at 4,800 rpm, and is paired to a Direct-Shift CVT with a mechanical first gear and a 10-speed virtual ratio function. The zero to 100 km/h is done in 9.2 seconds, while top speed is 190 km/h.

Size-wise, the baby crossover measures 4,496 mm long and has a 2,639 mm wheelbase, which makes it 144 mm shorter than the NX. Suspension is managed by MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones at the rear, while the F Sport gains adaptive dampers and a rear performance damper as well.

Lastly, safety. All models get autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist and adaptive high beam to go with the eight airbags (including two front knee airbags) and stability control. However, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert are reserved for the Luxury and F Sport variants.

Now, Lexus Malaysia is currently offering special deals and test drive gifts for the UX. For those who prefer to stay home, a Lexus representative can also drive the UX to your house. So, what do you think? Comment, below.