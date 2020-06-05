In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Mick Chan / 5 June 2020 3:23 pm / 2 comments

The Jeep Compass has been updated for the 2020 model year with updated equipment and a new 1.3 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine available in two output levels, and the SUV can be specified in a front-wheel-drive layout with the dry dual-clutch automatic transmission (DDCT) for the first time, as 2WD automatics make up 28% of the C-SUV segment in Europe, says Jeep.

Originally built in Brazil, Mexico, China and India in its 2017 pre-facelift guise, the updated European-market Compass here is manufactured at the FCA plant in Melfi, Italy, and the SUV will come to market in front-wheel-drive guise, while 4xe hybrid all-wheel-drive versions will be available later this year. Five trim levels – Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S are available.

The 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine comes as either a 130 hp or a 150 hp version, both producing 270 Nm of torque. The 130 hp variant is paired to a manual gearbox while the 150 hp version gets the dual-clutch automatic. This is joined by an updated 120 hp 1.6 litre Multijet II diesel engine with Selective Catalytic Reduction. This produces 120 hp and 320 Nm of torque, and comes as a manual front-wheel-drive.

Compared to the previous 1.4 litre petrol, the 1.3 turbo unit offers 27% lower CO2 emissions while fuel consumption has improved by up to 30% on the WLTP cycle compared to previous auto AWD versions, said Jeep. The hybrid 4xe models that will join the range later will pair an electric motor with the 1.3 litre petrol engine for total outputs of 190 hp and 240 hp, and both 4xe versions will be strictly all-wheel-drive.

The Melfi-built 2020 Compass receives a retuned steering system aimed at improving “lightness and progressiveness”, while revisions to the suspension include new dampers with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) valves, in order to limit vehicle body movement without affecting comfort on rough roads. This brings more precise cornering at high speeds by ensuring less pitch and roll and better braking stability, says Jeep.

The SUV is also updated with the company’s Uconnect Services, and is standard on both seven- and 8.4-inch infotainment systems as well as all trim levels except the base Sport. Functions within Uconnect Services can be accessed via the My Uconnect mobile app, smart watch, web browser, buttons on the ceiling light cluster and head unit.

Divided into different packages, the My Assistant pack is a factory-activated basic service which offers emergency services in case of a crash, roadside assistance services including the vehicle’s recovery, as well as vehicle health reports. The My Car, My Remote and My Navigation services are offered as standard services when the Uconnect 8.4-inch navigation unit is specified, and are customer-activated.

My Car enables the driver to monitor the health status and parameters of the car, while My Remote allows the driver to lock and unlock doors remotely, flash the car’s lights, locate the vehicle, control certain parameters such as speed and areas and receive notifications if those are exceeded.

Additionally, My Navigation on the 8.4-inch navigation unit specification includes the Send & Go service which enables the user to send a prescribed destination to the Compass’ navigation unit directly from a smartphone or web browser, as well as to receive real-time traffic, weather and speed camera alerts and to search for points of interest. For future 4xe versions, users can monitor the battery charge level, schedule charging and air-conditioning and locate the nearest charging stations from the My Connect app.

The commencement of Compass production in Italy means that European customers have a shorter wait for their vehicles from the factory, which Jeep says will be approximately three weeks. Five new exterior colours have been added to the Jeep Compass paint palette – Ivory Tri-Coat, Colorado Red, Blue Italia, Blue Shade and Techno Green Metallic.