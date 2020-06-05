In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 June 2020 2:38 pm / 25 comments

UMW Toyota Malaysia (UMWT) has teased the arrival of the fifth-generation RAV4 again, this time with a working link to a dedicated page for customers to register their interest on the company’s official website.

The page doesn’t provide any preliminary information, so details like what engines and equipment we will be getting remain a mystery for now. In other markets, the C-segment SUV is available with two Dynamic Force engines, with the M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder unit providing 171 PS (169 hp) and 203 Nm, while the larger A25A-FKS 2.5 litre mill pushes out 205 PS (202 hp) and 249 Nm.

The RAV4 is also offered as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid, both using the A25A-FKS engine, with the former rated at 222 PS (219 hp) and 279 Nm, while the PHEV model has a combined output (including its electric motors) of 302 PS (302 hp). Of these four available powertrains, we expect the regular 2.0 litre engine to be the one we’ll get.

Like the C-HR and Camry, the RAV4 is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), specifically the GA-K version that is also used for the latest Harrier. The model first made its global debut back in March 2018 and is styled with reference to the FT-AC adventure vehicle concept that premiered the year prior.

Of course, the most important thing that people are concerned with is the price, which is something we won’t know until it is launched. The RAV4 competes against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, which start from RM151,100 and RM137,269.20, respectively. In Malaysia, the closest Toyota competitor to those two models is the C-HR that goes for RM150,000, so there’s a possibility the larger RAV4 will retail for higher than that. Only time will tell.

GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 at the 2019 Singapore Motor Show

GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4