UMW Toyota Malaysia (UMWT) has teased the arrival of the fifth-generation RAV4 again, this time with a working link to a dedicated page for customers to register their interest on the company’s official website.
The page doesn’t provide any preliminary information, so details like what engines and equipment we will be getting remain a mystery for now. In other markets, the C-segment SUV is available with two Dynamic Force engines, with the M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder unit providing 171 PS (169 hp) and 203 Nm, while the larger A25A-FKS 2.5 litre mill pushes out 205 PS (202 hp) and 249 Nm.
The RAV4 is also offered as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid, both using the A25A-FKS engine, with the former rated at 222 PS (219 hp) and 279 Nm, while the PHEV model has a combined output (including its electric motors) of 302 PS (302 hp). Of these four available powertrains, we expect the regular 2.0 litre engine to be the one we’ll get.
Like the C-HR and Camry, the RAV4 is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), specifically the GA-K version that is also used for the latest Harrier. The model first made its global debut back in March 2018 and is styled with reference to the FT-AC adventure vehicle concept that premiered the year prior.
Of course, the most important thing that people are concerned with is the price, which is something we won’t know until it is launched. The RAV4 competes against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, which start from RM151,100 and RM137,269.20, respectively. In Malaysia, the closest Toyota competitor to those two models is the C-HR that goes for RM150,000, so there’s a possibility the larger RAV4 will retail for higher than that. Only time will tell.
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 at the 2019 Singapore Motor Show
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4
Comments
With Malaysia a part of the world craze on SUVs, it’s just make sense that Toyota brings as many models as they can, for all type of price range.
Starting with the Rush, climbing up to the coupe-like CHR, then this RAV4 before going up to the Harrier. The Pricing are all nicely lined-up.
On the other hand, UMW also has another line up of SUVs from Lexus starting with UX, NX and then RX.
Unfortunately we are unlikely to see the full range of Land Cruisers as well as Lexus’s version of those the GX and LX.
Dont know already what will happen to X70 after Toyota release their worldclass Game-Changing RAV4 here. This car have the potential to wipe out X70 completely as it has a stunning design, advance features, complete safety, premium quality and this car is built on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform. Now that UMW have awaken and decided to sell the Toyota RAV4 here, X70 will be Game Over completely
Wow the best selling suv in the USA is already here…kudos UMW Toyota…now we have both the best selling suv and best selling luxury suv in USA @ Lexus RX in our country…great to know UMW is more aggressive nowadays in offering different models for different group of people…syabas again
(Like) Toyota RAV4
(Dislike) Honda CRV
Hopefully bring with CKD soon and hybrid too
CRV will stoke sales by RAV4. After X70 has stole sales from some of CRV sales
Incoming RAV4. Hopefully besides safety, will also give good engines and not so high pricey
We are so exciting to see this. It will be fun
Best Of Toyota
UMW, you have done great job. Hopefully bring this with CKD with more affordable with good specs that will attract to the customers
The best SUV alredi here, Pro X70. so why wait?
Take a big breath and hope everything is satisfied for features and pricing
For sure the price far above CHR.. Anything from UMW wouldn’t be given u reasonable price..lolzzz
Finally, RAV4 has arrived in Malaysia
U want a Toyota suv, u don’t look at the price. Just like the RIDICULOUS price of CHR
RAV4 coming all the way
UMW, make sure your cars will not be “K” spec (kosong) when reaching Malaysia showrooms.
BTW, if “K” spec, untung untung skit sudah la.
Amazing car
Bring this in. But if PHEV comes to Malaysia with full items, can say bye bye to CR-V
Definitely, this will come with TSS
Original price: around rm160k to rm170k
tax exemption: rm140k maybe
Of course it will be more expensive than C-HR. I doubt it will be cheaper than CR-V also. I can’t remember the last time when UMW won’t milk the cow dry
if the price is higher than 170k, i will not understand why rakyat will choose this over fortuner.
CHR is a joke to begin with. don’t get me wrong, it is a good car. but the fact despite the high price some rakyat still buy it really cracks my head.
Looks like a design downgrade from CHR
Like x70
Dislike Rav
I just saw it come out from Westports…