UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced pricing for the 2020 Toyota RAV4, which will be launched on June 18. As revealed in a leaked brochure we reported on earlier in the day, two variants of the SUV will be offered, including the base 2.0L and 2.5L.
The former retails at RM203,880 on-the-road without insurance, while the 2.5L variant goes for RM223,880 – both prices are inclusive of a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty. The company says order taking will begin from today (June 10), but there’s more to add.
The prices mentioned above are inclusive of sales and services tax (SST), which as the government has made clear previously, will be removed for CKD cars or lessened for CBU cars from June 15. As such, the RAV4’s prices will be revised to reflect this, with the both variants set to carry an estimated price of RM196,500 (2.0L) and RM215,700 (2.5L), respectively.
With the pricing out of the way, let’s talk specifications. The RAV4 rides on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform – like the C-HR and Camry – and will be available with two Dynamic Force engines corresponding to the variants.
Under the bonnet, the base 2.0L variant gets a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder with 173 PS and 207 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT, while the 2.5L variant is powered by a larger A25A-FKS 2.5 four-pot that provides 207 PS and 243 Nm, with a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic instead.
The Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems will be present as well, and includes Pre-collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert with steering correction and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), all-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).
For the rest of the kit list, the leaked brochure states both variants are equipped identically, with standard items like 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, automatic wipers, front and rear fog lamps, and a powered tailgate with hands-free operation.
Inside, you get an Optitron instrument cluster with a seven-inch multi-info display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leather upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, keyless entry and start, front and rear digital video recorders, along with a wireless charger.
For entertainment, there is a seven-inch touchscreen head unit that comes with support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay, as well as a six-speaker sound system. The unit’s screen size is smaller than what is fitted to our local Corolla, Fortuner and Innova, and is fitted within a rather large housing so it stands out quite a bit.
Other features include a spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Isofix child seat anchors, and a seat belt warning system for the front seats.
The RAV4 also gets a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) that allows owners to check their vehicle’s real-time location via a mobile app, which is also available for the Corolla, and requires drivers to subscribe to the service. Buyers will have six exterior colours to choose from – Dark Blue Mica, Red Mica, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Attitude Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine, the last option will set you back an additional RM800.
With pricing now revealed, how does the RAV4 stack up against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5? Well, the most expensive version of the CR-V is the 1.5 TC-P 2WD that goes for RM175,900, whereas the range-topper for the CX-5 is the turbocharged 2.5 4WD High at RM181,660.40.
The RAV4 clearly commands a premium over both models, even with its imminent SST-exempted pricing, although it is a CBU model from Japan compared to the Honda and Mazda SUVs that are locally assembled. Even so, it does seem to come with a rather rich feature set, but is that enough to attract your attention? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
GALLERY: 2020 Toyota RAV4 Malaysian brochure leak
GALLERY: 2020 Toyota RAV4 Malaysian teaser
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 at the 2019 Singapore Motor Show
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4
Comments
Tu hahhh!!!! Kan dah kata topkek pricing from Toyota stikes back. Ambik ko! Conlanfirm RAV4 sales less than my fingers.
At least RAV4 is better than CRV. Even CX5 also better than CRV. So CRV is already loser with quality and low design
What a joke. You think malaysian very rich?
RAV4 – cbu, high specs, reliable.
CRV – spacious, family, low fc.
X70 – conti ride, low price, nice interior.
CX5 – best drive n handling, design.
Tiguan – good ride, quality interior.
Santa Fe & Sorento – cbu quality, ckd price.
Smart Honda CRV buyer, cheaper & more power.
Can get either RAV4 or CX5
want high specs expect pay peanuts ah?
when put low price with low spec kutuk car got no specs.
this pipu can afford toyota avanza, not rav4. but honda crv came no.1 in local suv shootout.
X70 came in local no.1 sales while RAV4, CX5 and X-Trail will came no.2 but CRV will come last.
(Like) RAV4
(Dislike) CRV
Cx5 2.5 Turbo
(Like) CX5 and RAV4
(Dislike) CRV
For 230k one RAV4, better buy 2unit Proton X70.
Better top up to buy Toyota RAV4 2.0 or 2.5 because RAV4 has more reliable, power and great features, even though RAV4 2.0 is RM200k instead of buying Honda CRV, quality already spoilt with outdated features
Cx5 2.5 Turbo or X50 pls
Hahaha , 2.0 engine outdate la bang , buat research dulu , org 1.5 turbo sudah ada 200 horse
Sir, 2.0 is not outdated as using dynamic force engine
Toyota RAV4 200k or Proton X70 premium 123k,
Having driven the RAV4 I’d have to agree it’s superior to the crv (a reason why there’s an 8 month waiting list on the hybrid in aus).
But then again, top up 30 grand and you could get an XC40. More power, tech and safety with the trade off of space, cost of ownership and (arguably) reliability. Doesn’t really matter which one people would choose – you win some, lose some
WTH are you talking? 200k bro, with a 7 inch head unit screen??! With this price you can get Lexus for reliability and premium, or you can simply get a BMW, Merc or Audi. WTH?
Time to book RAV4
I laugh like Maximbady when I saw the pricing for this.
Not even all the specs available throughout the world for this Rav4 would entice me to buy it at these prices. Good luck.
Even a Camry, or hecc even a Fortuner is a better buy then this.
RM200K for 2.0L and RM223K for 2.5L. But at least, UMW gives all specs and Dynamic Force for RAV4.
Without TNGA factories here in Malaysia, UMW has to go for profit margins and not sales volume or market share. At this price, why not just get a Harrier with the 2.0 Turbo or a recond. Corolla, C-HR, Camry and now RAV4… all priced for hard-core Toyota fans who don’t mind.
hahahahaha look at the price hahahaha
RAV4 good power.
Price in japan is around rm100k, then here become 200k.
Price in USA around RM90k, come here 230k..lulzzz
I like this RAV4…. but at RM200k, should I get a BMW or a Mercs instead???
X70 remains the undisputed king of the SUV hilltop.
X70 is far behind the korean, the japanese SUV . It is more on HRV category.
I just saw and comment the previous post. Many people still hope this car below 200k. CBU from Thailand the camry with old engine old gearbox how much UMW offer?? With dynamic force and new gearbox CBU from Japan you think will sell cheap?
HAHA. knew it. UMWT and pricing berpisah tiada
RAV4 all the way
masing2 nak rasa diri tu premium brand..padahal toyota je pun. ni semua salah pembeli2 vios
Good job UMW Malaysia for giving excellent specs despite pricing. Sure will buy this
You must be mad to buy RAV4 at this price. The price is too close to a Harrier Turbo.
Toyota Malaysia, hopefully give us CKD in future
Even cost is too high, this is excellent car
CKD this and sell at 175k for 2.5 then we talk. At 224k, top up 10+k can buy Harrier 2.0T Premium already..
LIKE: RAV4
DISLIKE: CRV
Nice design
Toyota has done it again. Ridiculous price for a not so unique proposition. I can buy a BMW X1 and lansi my better “brand image” for RM233k.
This looks still perfect
Reliable, save cost, less maintenance
Which part do you save cost? RM200,000?
Only for honda will cost RM200k for maintenance
sighed..
I know it is expensive. But to be honest that Toyota Malaysia including Proton and Bermaz and Tan Chong, are doing better than Honda Malaysia in terms of standard, specs, quality and maintenance cost
wuakakaka… >200k…laugh die me…
Understand it is CBU but it is ridiculous expensive la.
Peoples already complain expensive for Mazda CX-30 CBU selling at 160k.
CX5,CRV will laugh all the way during this tax free period after they realize this rav4 price.
Bring it on
Nice. Will buy one for sure
Mana toyota salesman? Want to place order for 10 units today
UMW, hope to bring hybrid
I will choose lexus ux
According to oversea review CRV is far quieter than rav4.
Lolzz. Expected 200k above… Nothing surprise Toyota Malaysia
Wonderful UMW for giving good things
With that insane price tag, I would rather buy a BMW, Mercedes or even a Lexus.
Toyata Taiwan same specs rav4 selling 135k+ for 2.0 and 180k+ for 2.5, again not comparable because CKD tw vs CBU for us, even CKD we won’t be getting much cheaper pricing here anyway. I’m just wondering is Msian avg salary much higher than Taiwan ppl or UMW thought we msian willing to pay the premium for T brand? It’s a good car but seems like Toyota want profit over sales units just look at CHR pricing… Poor msian.
overpriced by UMW… hahahaha…