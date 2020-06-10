In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 10 June 2020 10:12 am / 42 comments

A leaked brochure of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 has made its way to Facebook, giving us plenty of details about the SUV that will make its Malaysian launch debut on June 18. There’s plenty to sift through here, although there’s no mention about pricing in the posting for now.

Getting right into it, the RAV4 will be available in two front-wheel drive variants, both with Toyota’s Dynamic Force engines. The base 2.0L option uses a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder with 173 PS and 207 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

Meanwhile the (more expensive) 2.5L variant is powered by a larger A25A-FKS 2.5 four-pot that provides 207 PS and 243 Nm. Unlike the 2.0 litre unit, the 2.5 litre engine is mated to a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic, and both powertrains come with three selectable drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport).

Engine capacities aside, the 2.0L and 2.5L are identical when it comes to equipment. Both are fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, automatic wipers, front and rear fog lamps, and a powered tailgate with hands-free operation.

Moving inside, the kit list includes an Optitron instrument cluster with a seven-inch multi-info display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leather upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, keyless entry and start, front and rear digital video recorders, along with a wireless charger.

For entertainment, there is a seven-inch touchscreen head unit that comes with support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay, as well as a six-speaker sound system. The unit’s screen size is smaller than what is fitted to our local Corolla, Fortuner and Innova, and is fitted within a rather large housing so it stands out quite a bit.

Both variants come as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which includes Pre-collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert with steering correction and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), all-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

Other items are a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Isofix child seat anchors, and a seat belt warning system for the front seats.

UMW Toyota Motor also provides a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) that allows owners to check their vehicle’s real-time location via a mobile app, which is also available for the Corolla, and requires drivers to subscribe to the service.

Those concerned about exterior colours will have six to choose from, including Dark Blue Mica, Red Mica, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic and Attitude Black. A five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty comes standard with each purchase.

It certainly sounds promising given the extensive list of features, but the final piece of the puzzle is the price, which we’ll only find out when the RAV4 is launched in a few days’ time. For now, are you interested and what do you think of the SUV’s specifications?

GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 at the 2019 Singapore Motor Show

GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4