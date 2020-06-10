A leaked brochure of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 has made its way to Facebook, giving us plenty of details about the SUV that will make its Malaysian launch debut on June 18. There’s plenty to sift through here, although there’s no mention about pricing in the posting for now.
Getting right into it, the RAV4 will be available in two front-wheel drive variants, both with Toyota’s Dynamic Force engines. The base 2.0L option uses a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder with 173 PS and 207 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.
Meanwhile the (more expensive) 2.5L variant is powered by a larger A25A-FKS 2.5 four-pot that provides 207 PS and 243 Nm. Unlike the 2.0 litre unit, the 2.5 litre engine is mated to a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic, and both powertrains come with three selectable drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport).
Engine capacities aside, the 2.0L and 2.5L are identical when it comes to equipment. Both are fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, automatic wipers, front and rear fog lamps, and a powered tailgate with hands-free operation.
Moving inside, the kit list includes an Optitron instrument cluster with a seven-inch multi-info display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leather upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, keyless entry and start, front and rear digital video recorders, along with a wireless charger.
For entertainment, there is a seven-inch touchscreen head unit that comes with support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay, as well as a six-speaker sound system. The unit’s screen size is smaller than what is fitted to our local Corolla, Fortuner and Innova, and is fitted within a rather large housing so it stands out quite a bit.
Both variants come as standard with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which includes Pre-collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert with steering correction and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), all-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).
Other items are a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), ABS, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Isofix child seat anchors, and a seat belt warning system for the front seats.
UMW Toyota Motor also provides a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) that allows owners to check their vehicle’s real-time location via a mobile app, which is also available for the Corolla, and requires drivers to subscribe to the service.
Those concerned about exterior colours will have six to choose from, including Dark Blue Mica, Red Mica, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic and Attitude Black. A five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty comes standard with each purchase.
It certainly sounds promising given the extensive list of features, but the final piece of the puzzle is the price, which we’ll only find out when the RAV4 is launched in a few days’ time. For now, are you interested and what do you think of the SUV’s specifications?
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 at the 2019 Singapore Motor Show
GALLERY: Fifth-generation Toyota RAV4
Comments
(Like) Toyota RAV4
(Dislike) Honda CRV
Absolutely great job
Goody! If this is correct, bye2 Honda. At least Toyota give us choices between CVT and normal GB. Anyway, losing is at Honda’s side too since their assembly quality is terrible. And if this is true, this is another proof that CVT is cheaper (thus, it is made for cheaper variant, cheaper owner, that want cheaper fuel consumption), similar to Alphard vs Vellfire (non-grey import) before. I dont mind the fuel consumption difference.
Direct-shift CVT is still good, with a physical gear for moving from stand-still, but once you are moving, CVT is CVT. Try to accelerate between, lets say, 40 km/h to 90 km/h, you can feel the similarity with other CVT cars/SUVs.
Hope that it is locally assembled rav4, after giving two engines, safety specs and good specs
Selling FWD. Well basically same as other rivals like crv and x70
if got 7 seats rav4 can poke xtrail, outlander and smile to brv, aruz, rush
Geely/Proton, Toyota, Mazda has made major improvements. Even Nissan will also major big comeback anytime. Now Honda has nowhere to improve, especially for honda malaysia
LIKE: RAV4
DISLIKE: CRV
UMW did well
Engine – perfect
Specs – perfect
Safety – perfect
Design – perfect
Reliability – perfect
Last step is pricing
RAV4 – moose test passed
If more than Rm 160k, confirm DoA.
2.0 also over 210K …?
Great spec even for the 2.0. Now it comes down to price. Dont think it will be cheap.
Specs all same. Only difference is car weight and type of gearbox and engine. Bet that Toyota CVT is still more reliable than other rivals cvt
I really don’t know why all the variant in Malaysia just can get the front wheel drive model. At least 2.5L should have AWD. For the road situation of Malaysia I will prefer the AWD variant, just think about that “A big guy just get the grip from 2 front wheel” :-
Time to book RAV4!
the honda crv has lower road tax and comes with honda sensing. it is also more powerful with a 1.5 turbo engine and the car cost less. it’s a better buy.
RAV4 all the way
RAV4 still looks pretty good
Important is reliability that could run longer
The smaller 7-inch Head unit looks like its original from international versions.
Lets Rock.
So basically Toyota Raize is a mini RAV4.
Bring it on
This wins for sure with new powerful engine
Bravo! Toyota Malaysia has listened to us
Unfortunately, as they didn’t offer the option to upgrade the 7-inch touchscreen head unit to the nine-inch one (I think it’s 9 as in other markets), it doesn’t come with rear view camera.
This will rock the sedan market when launched here
Well, we are exciting to see this. It will be fun
Impressive
RAV4 now included with BSM, AEB, LDW and others. And told ya, confirmed sure will use new Dynamic Force Engine. Sure test drive one day
This car looks so high tech like x70 & cx5
Any price indication?
After renting this gen rav4 in Australia, it gives better reliable, comfort, feel enjoyable when comes to driving this. And that’s why I want rav4 to bring it here. Will buy this soon.
Well done Toyota
Freedom Sophiscated #ToyotaRAV4Malaysia
Toyota Rav4 – The best of package, engine, handling and safety
CR-V will not sell much in few years time after gradually lost to X70
Now, price??
dear UMW TOYOTA, if u can sell this RAV4 below the CRV & CX5 price, i guarantee u that u can be the non national market leader for this segment.. ini kali lah UMW!!!
the ugly 2din player again
If the 2.0 goes above 200k then it will not be promising anymore..