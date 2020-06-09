In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2020 5:49 pm / 0 comments

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 will make its official launch debut on Malaysia on June 18, as revealed by video teasers posted on social media by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT). While we don’t have full details like specifications or pricing just yet, the short clips do give us some idea of what to expect.

In one of the Instagram stories posted, we see that the SUV will come with a front radar sensor for the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems. Just how comprehensive the suite will be remains unknown, but blind spot monitoring will be included (as seen in a shot of the side mirror) and autonomous emergency braking is to be expected as well.

A glimpse of the RAV4’s interior also shows a rather chunky head unit on the dashboard, which could likely be a system adopted from existing models in the company’s line-up.

Other details will only be made known when the SUV is launched, including the situation under the bonnet. In other markets, the C-segment SUV is available with two Dynamic Force engines, with the M20A-FKS 2.0 litre four-cylinder unit providing 171 PS (169 hp) and 203 Nm, while the larger A25A-FKS 2.5 litre mill delivers 205 PS (202 hp) and 249 Nm.

The RAV4 also comes in hybrid and plug-in hybrid flavours, both using the A25A-FKS engine, with the former rated at 222 PS (219 hp) and 279 Nm, while the PHEV model has a combined output (including its electric motors) of 302 PS (302 hp). Of these four available powertrains, we expect the regular 2.0 litre engine to be the one we’ll get, paired with a Direct-Shift CVT.

The RAV4 is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), specifically the GA-K version that is also used for the latest Harrier. It will compete against the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, which start from RM151,100 and RM137,269.20, respectively.

In Malaysia, the closest Toyota competitor to those two models (currently) is the C-HR that goes for RM150,000, so there’s a possibility the larger RAV4 will retail for higher than that. Just a few more days till we find out.

