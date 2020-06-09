In Bikes, Local Bike News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 June 2020 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Following an online press conference, Malaysian Association of Motorsports (MAM) president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir is optimistic on the Malaysian MotoGP round being held this year. However, approval for the race hinges on acceptance of MAM social distancing procedures which are now being reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sport and Ministry of Health.

For Sepang International Circuit (SIC), MAM has drawn up its own motorsports social distancing which Mokhzani feels is appropriate given the unique nature of motorsports. “At Sepang, we have the space and specific areas where we can control the number of people, the teams and if necessary, the spectators,” he said.

“We are starting with the karting track at SIC where it is smaller area and easier to control. Being a smaller track, the number of SIC and MAM personnel required is also less,” Mokhzani said. With this trial of social distancing at a motorsports track, Mokhzani hopes MAM will be able to fine tune a set of procedures which can then be applied to SIC proper as well as other MAM sanctioned events held at Tangkak and Elite tracks.

Should procedures proposed by MAM be accepted by the authorities, Mokhzani is optimistic motorsports in Malaysia can resume as early as July. “We must not forget, although some people say motorsports is entertainment, there are racers, teams and companies that depend on motorsports for their livelihood,” said Mokhzani.

With the announcement by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that ends June 9 with the recovery movement control order (RMCO), many have welcomed the relaxation on isolation controls, including the lifting of the ban on interstate travel.