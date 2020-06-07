In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 June 2020 3:33 pm / 4 comments

Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has just announced the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) beginning June 10, which will replace the current conditional movement control order (CMCO) that ends on June 9.

One of the initiatives that is part of RMCO is the allowance for interstate travel, with the exception of areas that are placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). In his speech, the premier said that those who are looking to travel between states to meet their parents must remember to follow standard operating procedures that are part of the new normal.

The RMCO will remain in effect until August 31, 2020, so it isn’t really “total freedom” just yet, as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic is very much still there. As such, efforts to control the spread of the virus, including social distancing and frequent sanitisation will still be essential in our day-to-day lives.