21 May 2020

With Malaysians continuing their attempts to flout the government’s conditional movement control order, the authorities are having to step up their enforcement. From today onwards, police officers at roadblocks will not only force would-be interstate travellers to make a U-turn back to their respective homes, but will also issue fines on the spot.

Speaking at today’s National Security Council (NSC) press conference, senior minister for security Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that a total of 2,412 vehicles were caught attempting to cross state lines to return to their hometowns for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, and were asked to turn back.

“Starting from today, we have agreed to not just order these people to U-turn, but compound them at the roadblocks themselves,” he said. “We really want the public to be aware that the government is truly serious about banning interstate travels.”

Ismail Sabri reminded the public that the police will not issue any permits allowing any form of interstate travel during the Raya period. This was in response to reports by the police stating that as many as 1,300 people lined up outside the Kuantan district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday to apply for a permit to balik kampung for Raya.

“As such, I would like to stress that, during an extraordinary NSC meeting today, we have decided not to allow any form of interstate travel at all,” he said. “So don’t wait long lines to get approval from the police anymore, because the police will not give it to you.”

The minister said a woman tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, after she crossed state lines to get to her hometown. “We will no longer compromise or be tolerant on interstate travels, and like I said before, even those who do get to go back may not escape persecution when they return to Kuala Lumpur.”