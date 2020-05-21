In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 May 2020 10:36 am / 0 comments

The roadblocks that we became accustomed to in the MCO period were lifted once the current conditional movement control order (CMCO) started, but they’re back again – this time, it’s to stop people from interstate balik kampung trips, which are not allowed under the CMCO.

The biggest outflow of cars will be from the Klang Valley and Selangor police has announced that it will intensify roadblocks to curb unauthorised interstate movement. Five major highway exits have been named as roadblock locations.

Selangor police Covid-19 Special Op spokesman ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the five roadblocks locations are at the PLUS North South Highway near the Tanjung Malim toll plaza (northbound), PLUS near the Putra Mahkota toll plaza (southbound), Elite Highway near the Bandar Serenia toll plaza (southbound), the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) near the Eco Majestic toll plaza and the Gombak toll plaza (southbound).

“Anyone found making unauthorised interstate travel will be issued with a compound and ordered to turn back. All the roadblocks will be on the highways,” Muhammad Yazid told the media in Shah Alam yesterday, reported by Bernama.

This step up in roadblocks is necessary as more are attempting to sneak past state borders. According to senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily non-health Covid-19 press conference yesterday, 3,212 vehicles attempting balik kampung were stopped by the police and asked to turn back on Tuesday, rising from over 1,000 cars on Monday. Clearly, many are trying their luck.

Better not to waste time and risk being asked to turn back, or being given a compound by the cops. And if you manage to sneak through the many roadblocks (216 have been set up by PDRM specifically for this purpose) teams of police and army personnel will be monitoring the hometowns and villages and checking on number plates to weed out unauthorised travellers, so it’ll be hard to celebrate in peace.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri reiterated that police permission for interstate travel will not be given to those who merely want to celebrate Raya in their hometowns. Exceptions will be given to those with emergency cases, such as a death in the family, he said.

To those thinking of attempting a balik kampung trip, drop the idea because it’s not worth it. For those who live near the above-mentioned roadblock locations, we sympathise with the congestion on your daily route. Be patient because this won’t be for long.