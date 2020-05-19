In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 May 2020 3:47 pm / 0 comments

The scene and traffic in cities may look rather normal and pre-Covid now under the relaxed conditional movement control order (CMCO), but the government has made it very clear that interstate travel is still not allowed. This is for now, and the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations as well. The CMCO is in place till June 9

Despite this, many have attempted to sneak through state borders to balik kampung, and this has led the police to set up roadblocks again. Now, the PDRM is taking enforcement a step further by forming a special task force to identify individuals travelling interstate without police permission to celebrate Raya.

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the task force, which the army is also a part of, had been tasked to carry out monitoring in residential areas and villages across the country, Bernama reports. “We have issued directives to all state police chiefs to act on it (nationwide monitoring). We have records of those who do have permits for interstate travel and who don’t,” he told the national news agency.

So, even if you managed to sneak through, if you’re caught in your hometown without valid permission, trouble awaits. Abdul Hamid stressed that those who plan to travel interstate must have solid reasons and must seek permission from the police. However, permission will only be given for emergency cases, and balik kampung isn’t classified as such.

It was reported that on Saturday, police caught 1,175 motorists attempting to return to their hometowns to celebrate Raya. They were subsequently asked to turn back at the state borders. Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had previously said that police have the power to issue compounds to those caught travelling interstate without permission.