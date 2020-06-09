In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2020 11:42 am / 3 comments

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition craze continues. All 100 units allocated for the Canadian market have reportedly been snapped up online, and this is done in a record time of four minutes – all without knowing the retail price of the hot hatch! Buyers need only pay a deposit of CAD$1,000 (RM3.2k) for the booking.

Honda Canada’s vice president of sales and marketing told Automotive News Canada that this is due to the strong and loyal fanbase of the Civic Type R. As a refresher, just 100 units of the Limited Edition CTR will be offered for Europe and Canada, while a much larger allocation of 600 units is destined for the United States.

The automaker claims that this is the “purest Civic Type R” to date, and while it’s still powered by the same 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine (320 PS, 400 Nm), the hot hatch weighs a full 47 kg less. Unique to it are the 20-inch BBS forged alloy wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, Sunlight Yellow paint, uprated dampers, and recalibrated steering (Alcantara-wrapped) for maximum control and feedback.

Items such as rear windscreen wiper, tonneau cover, head unit and air-conditioning systems have been removed. Sound deadening materials have been deleted as well, all in the name of weight loss. Definitely one to add to the collection!

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition