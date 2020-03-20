In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 March 2020 4:10 pm / 4 comments

Honda UK has just announced that all 20 units of the Civic Type R Limited Edition have been snapped up, exactly a month after it was first unveiled. More interestingly, none of the 20 customers have had the chance to see the car in person.

Honda will be making 100 units of this limited edition model for Europe, but only 20 units are destined for the UK market. It’s dubbed the “purest Civic Type R” to date, and while it’s still powered by the same 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine (320 PS, 400 Nm), the hot hatch weighs a full 47 kg less.

Unique to it are the 20-inch BBS forged alloy wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, Sunlight Yellow paint, uprated dampers, and recalibrated steering (Alcantara-wrapped) for maximum control and feedback. Items such as rear windscreen wiper, tonneau cover, head unit and air-conditioning systems have been removed. Sound deadening materials have been deleted as well, all in the name of weight loss.

There’s also the Civic Type R GT and Civic Type R Sport Line for less serious enthusiasts, the pricing of which will be announced at a later date. For this Sunlight Yellow Civic Type R Limited Edition, it’s priced at £39,995 (RM207k).

Honda Cars UK boss, Phil Webb said: “As with the previous generation, we were expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R Limited Edition. To have sold all 20 examples so quickly and before anyone has even seen, let alone driven the car, is fantastic and testament to the work done by the multiple-award winning Civic Type R.”

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition