In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2020 5:39 pm / 0 comments

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R facelift first made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and has since made its way to other markets globally. Now, Honda Europe has announced the debut of refreshed hot hatch in the region, and it will be offered in new variants to meet the different needs of car enthusiasts and buyers.

Headlining the expanded line-up is the rather exciting Civic Type R Limited Edition, which will be sold in limited numbers depending on the market it is sold in. For Europe, just 100 units of the Limited Edition will be offered, while a much larger allocation of 600 units is destined for the United States for the 2021 model year.

So, what makes the Limited Edition special? Well, Honda says the model is the “purest Type R to date,” and was “developed with track performance as its core focus.” However, peek under the bonnet and you’ll find the familiar 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine that continues to churn out 320 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. You also still get a six-speed manual transmission to play with, which sends drive to the front wheels.

Is there anything new then? Yes, the vehicle’s weight. According to Honda, the Limited Edition is 47 kg lighter compared to the normal CTR in GT spec sold in Europe, which will certainly have an impact on its performance.

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

The weight-saving initiatives are rather extensive, and they start with lightweight 20-inch BBS forged alloy wheels that help shave 8 kg from the unsprung weight. The new alloys are paired with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and to ensure the chassis is in sync, it gets modified dampers and a recalibration of the steering for maximum control and feedback.

Honda didn’t stop there, as the rear wiper has also been chucked away, while on the inside, the tonneau cover as well as the infotainment head unit and air-conditioning systems (including the rear heater ducts) have been omitted. If that isn’t enough, additional weight was saved by reducing the amount of sound-deadening materials in the roof, rear hatch panel, front bumper and dashboard.

The carmaker did point out that “unlike other brands’ track-focused performance hatchbacks, the Limited Edition retains its rear seats and the everyday usability for which the Civic is renowned.” A dig at the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, perhaps?

Like the standard CTR, the Limited Edition also gets the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive systems, including Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Road Depature Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

Styling-wise, all Limited Edition units will come in yellow, which is called Sunlight Yellow in Europe and Phoenix Yellow in the US. The flashy paint scheme is complemented with contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, mirror caps and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear tailgate.

To continue the theme, the cabin of the Limited Edition sports red bucket seats, an Alcantara steering wheel with red accents, and a new teardrop-style gear knob. Each unit also comes fitted with a plaque to indicate the build number of the car.

If the Limited Edition is a little too extreme for your liking, enter the Civic Type R Sport Line. Aimed at those who prefer something a little more understated, the new variant features more discreet aerodynamic styling and a more refined ride.

Distinguishing cues from the Limited Edition and regular CTR include low-deck rear spoiler instead of the high-level wing, plus a grey accent line that runs along the lower edge of the car. It also comes with smaller, dark grey 19-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sports 4S tyres.

2020 Honda Civic Type R Sport Line

Other revisions include additional soundproofing materials in the boot and tailgate, while the interior gets black bucket seats with red stitching, the same teardrop-style gear knob, an Alcantara steering wheel, and the the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment and air-conditioning systems are retained.

For those that are happy with the regular CTR, the list of exterior updates is as what we’ve seen already, including revised front and rear bumpers. The former has a larger air intake thanks to a thinner grille beam for improved engine cooling, which is flanked by tweaked LED headlamp clusters.

To counter the reduction in front downforce resulting from the larger grille opening, there’s a redesigned front under-bumper air dam that is slightly deeper and modified to include new ribbed sections on each end to deflect air back onto the spoiler. Other exterior changes include a new Racing Blue (or Boost Blue in the US) finish for the standard CTR and Sport Line.

On the chassis front, the hot hatch’s Adaptive Damper System’s control software now evaluates road conditions faster and the rear bushings for the lower B-arms have been stiffened for an 8% improvement in lateral loads for better toe-in characteristics when cornering. At the front, updated compliance bushings and new lower-friction ball joints result in sharper steering feel for better control.

2020 Honda Civic Type R GT

Meanwhile, an upgraded braking system with two-piece floating front brake discs and new brake pads allows for better thermal efficiency to reduce brake fade. The new setup also reduces total unsprung weight by approximately 2.5 kg, and the brake pedal provides a more immediate feel with roughly 15 mm less space before the brakes engage.

The aforementioned Alcantara steering and teardrop-style gear knob also make their way into the rest of the CTR range, the latter of which includes a 90 gram internal counterweight to help improve shift feel and accuracy. A previously mentioned system – Active Sound Control (ASC) – also joins the kit list, and uses the audio system’s speakers to enhance the engine sound during aggressive driving in Sport and +R modes.

A new debuting system in the hot hatch is the Honda LogR performance datalogger, allowing drivers to monitor and record a variety of performance parameters via a mobile app and the car’s onboard computer and sensors.

The system offers three modes, with Performance Monitor displaying real-time info like a G-meter, gear position, coolant and oil temperatures, oil and atmospheric pressures and engine intake air temperatures.

2020 Honda Civic Type R GT

Log Mode uses GPS to monitor and map the vehicle’s location and the car’s internal sensors to gather data on acceleration, braking, cornering G and other parameters while on track. The last mode is Auto Score, which monitors the driver’s behaviour over time by tracking inputs for acceleration, deceleration, turning and straight-line driving.

A combination score is then generated from these parameters, and drivers can then compare their results against the same expert driver baseline that is built into the app. The Auto Score mode is meant to encourage smoothness of inputs to help improve routine daily driving, rather than seeking faster lap times.

The Civic Type R Sport Line and GT spec will go on sale in Germany from spring this year, with prices starting from 41,990 euros and 41,490 euros, respectively. As for the Limited Edition, sales will only start in the summer of 2020, with pricing yet to be revealed for now.





2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

2020 Honda Civic Type R Sport Line

2020 Honda Civic Type R GT (Europe-spec)