In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2020 5:54 pm / 0 comments

After making its debut at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the facelifted Honda Civic Type R has now arrived in the United States for the 2020 model year. Set to go on sale in the winter, the refreshed hot hatch gets a number of improvements to its powertrain, styling, handling as well as a new Boost Blue colour.

The subtle exterior changes are as what we’ve seen before, with small body-coloured fins added onto the large fake air intakes and vents on the front and rear bumpers. The grille has also been redesigned to promote better cooling of the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder VTEC engine, which still puts out 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

As before, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual that sends drive to the front wheels, while three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – vary suspension firmness, steering and throttle response. New for the 2020 model year is an Active Sound Control function, which modifies the interior sound generated by the speakers according to the chosen drive mode.

Other driving-related upgrades include updated dampers for improved ride comfort, stiffer rear bushings for better grip, as well as revisions to the front suspension and steering for better steering feel. There are also new two-piece brake rotors and brake pads that are designed to reduce fade and improve high-speed braking efficiency.

Moving inside, the facelift sees the fitment of a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, along with a new shifter that features a restyled knob and shorter shift throws. Every 2020 Civic Type R in the United States will come with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, making the system standard equipment on all Civic models (including the sedan, coupe and hatchback) and trims in the country.