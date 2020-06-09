In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2020 12:30 pm / 1 comment

Ralf Brandstätter has been named the Volkswagen Passenger Cars new chief executive officer (CEO) beginning July 1, which is a promotion from his previous role as chief operating officer (COO) that he has held in August 1, 2018.

This will see Brandstätter take over the role from Herbert Diess, who is currently the CEO of both the Volkswagen brand and the entire Volkswagen Group. According to an official release, the move will allow Diess to direct his attention more on the tasks at the top level of the group, rather than splitting his focus between the two roles.

“Ralf Brandstätter is one of the company’s most experienced managers. Over the past two years, he has already led Volkswagen successfully as COO and played a key role in shaping the transformation of the brand. I am therefore very pleased that Ralf Brandstätter will be forging ahead with the development of the brand as CEO following the far-reaching strategic decisions of the past few years,” said Diess.

Brandstätter first joined the Volkswagen Group in 1993 and has held several positions during his team with the company, including becoming the head of metal procurement for chassis and powertrain components in 1998 before being made project manager for new vehicle projects in 2003.

Later on, he assumed the role of head or procurement at SEAT in 2005 and continued to climb the ranks to become a member of the board of management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in December 2015.