In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 June 2020 10:49 am / 2 comments

BMW Malaysia has released teasers on its social media showing the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid. “There’s a new boss in town, the BMW X5 plug-in hybrid. All charged up for BMW Malaysia’s first-ever virtual launch event,” the caption reads, referring to the X5’s boss nickname. The date is June 17, which is next Wednesday, and the web launch time is noon.

The arrival of the latest X5 xDrive45e is no surprise, as sales pitches have been on social media for some time now. But with the movement control order (MCO) in place, it was impossible to launch a car. However, with business back to usual now, the boss is ready to make its official entrance.

The G05 X5 made its debut here mid last year with the X5 xDrive40i M Sport, which goes for RM618,800. Word is that the price range for the fourth-gen X5 PHEV is in the region of RM470,000 – if true, it would significantly lower the entry point into X5 ownership. Still a fair bit higher than the previous-gen F15 xDrive40e though, which in its run-out M Performance Edition was priced at RM390,800.

There’s a lot more power though, and some extra cylinders. The new X5 xDrive45e is powered by a B58 3.0 litre straight-six, which replaces the N20 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder seen previously. The 286 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm on the new engine bumps output by 41 PS and 100 Nm over the 2.0L, just from the ICE alone.

Sandwiched between it and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor that continues to churn out 113 PS, but ups maximum torque to 265 Nm (from 250 Nm previously). BMW claims a total system output of 394 PS and 600 Nm, good enough to haul the big SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds on the way to 235 km/h max, much faster than the previous-gen’s 6.8 seconds and 210 km/h.

Things are better on the green end of the scale, too. The new X5 PHEV offers between 67 and 87 km (even on the stricter WLTP cycle) of pure electric range, more than double the old car’s, courtesy of a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery (the F15 40e’s battery was 9.0 kWh). Munich claims a charging time of 6.8 hours using a 3.7 kW Type 2 charger and a standard 230V European domestic socket.

From the teaser, it appears that the X5 xDrive45e will also be offered in M Sport form. Not long now.