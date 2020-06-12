Another Friday, and so it’s time for the weekly fuel price update. No cheer for motorists, as the upward trend in fuel prices continues in the coming June 13 to 19 week.
The ministry of finance has announced that from tomorrow, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.56 per litre, up eight sen from the RM1.48 it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 is up by eight sen to RM1.86 per litre in the coming week (RM1.78 last week).
As for Euro 2M diesel, it’s a 10 sen increase for the fuel, which means it will be priced at RM1.73 per litre (RM1.63 last week). As such, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.83 per litre in the coming week.
These prices will remain in effect until June 19, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 75th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.
Comments
7/3 RM1.89, Brent USD35
14/3 RM1.82, Brent USD28
21/3 RM1.44, Brent USD27
28/3 RM1.38, Brent USD23
4/4 RM1.30, Brent USD32
11/4 RM1.25, Brent USD33
18/4 RM1.25, Brent USD23
25/4 RM1.25, Brent USD22
2/5 RM1.25, Brent USD27
9/5 RM1.25, Brent USD30
16/5 RM1.31, Brent USD35
23/5 RM1.38, Brent USD35
30/5 RM1.43, Brent USD38
6/6 RM1.48, Brent USD41
13/4 RM1.56, Brent USD38
Brent crude futures fell US$3.18, settling at $38.55 per barrel. Brent and WTI posted their worst daily drops since April 21.
